Carson Wentz Cleared To Play

Wentz is slated to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against Indianapolis in Week 3.
Joe Radske,

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carson Wentz has been cleared to return and is slated to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against Indianapolis in Week 3.

Wentz tore his left ACL and LCL on Dec. 10, 2017 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery three days later.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 and was Super Bowl MVP in the 41-33 victory over New England.

Wentz set a single-season franchise record with 33 touchdown passes last season. The final one came a few plays after he suffered his injury.

The Eagles (1-1) lost 27-21 at Tampa Bay (2-0) on Sunday.

 

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

LIVE: Veteran ESPN Reporter Talks Wentz In Bison I...
Carson Wentz: “Don’t Worry What Others...
Sanford Health Bringing in Hometown Fave, Legendar...
She Said Yes: Carson Wentz Gets Engaged

You Might Like

Carson Wentz Cleared To Play

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carson Wentz has been cleared to return and is slated to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against Indianapolis in Week 3. Wentz tore his left ACL and LCL on Dec. 10, 2017 in a game against the…

Fatal Crash In Becker County

FRAZEE, MINN. (KFGO) - One person died following a fiery crash in Becker County. It happened on County Road 29, a mile north of Frazee Sunday around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle went of the road, struck a tree and caught…