City of Fargo Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New City Hall

The building features a modern flare while keeping accessibility to the public a top priority

FARGO– After 25 months of construction, the new Fargo City Hall is open to the public.

“This building is truly a representation of our community,” City of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said. “Extremely impressive, but not excessive.”

The building features a modern flare while keeping accessibility to the public a top priority.

“We’re extremely excited about the fact that the public will have less steps to take and will have an easier way to move through their business through the city,” Mayor Mahoney said.

The new City Hall is designed to accommodate the public on floors 1 and 2 with services such as Human Resources and the City Auditor.

“People can come in and take care of business so the public will find that it is easy to come and get things done,” Mayor Mahoney said.

Artwork from over 25 different local artists covers both the inside and outside of the building.

“The new building is a model example for downtown development, City of Fargo commissioner John Strand said. “With its underground parking facilities, it’s impressive design, and the public art that’s incorporated throughout the building, that was included in the process of design from the very beginning.”

The hallways of the facility have rails for future art pieces.

“You’ll see that in art galleries where they’ll hook a piece in and the wire comes down and you can hang art so they’ll be hanging different pieces of art throughout the hallways,” T L Stroh Architects-Interiors owner Terry Stroh said.

Both the design and construction teams collaborated to bring this 150,000 square-foot facility to life.

“It was always a can-do, what can we do, how can we solve this issue, never finger pointing, never blame, it was always just how do we get it done, how do we get it done and it’s been such a pleasure,” Stroh said.

Once all finishing touches are completed, there will be a grand opening celebration in late October.