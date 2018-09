Fatal Crash In Becker County

FRAZEE, MINN. (KFGO) – One person died following a fiery crash in Becker County.

It happened on County Road 29, a mile north of Frazee Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle went of the road, struck a tree and caught fire.

Both occupants were airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo where the driver died.

The victim’s names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.