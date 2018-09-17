NDSU Partners with ND Cares: Furthering to Provide Support

ND Cares offers support for service members, veterans, families, and survivors

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU has officially partnered with ND Cares and people are honoring the collaboration at a signing ceremony.

NDSU President, Dean Bresciani says the university has always and will continue to be a strong supporter of those who put their lives on the line.

Those with ND Cares say partnering up with big universities like NDSU is the next step in providing more help to those in need.

“We’ve been trying to grow our support network in North Dakota and getting major universities in addition to Minot State University, getting a major university out in the east is very, very important to us so that we can better take care of service members, veterans, families and survivors,” said Darcie Handt, the executive director of ND Cares.

To make the partnership official, NDSU was given a certificate from ND Cares.