Jury Selection Complete In Savanna Greywind Murder Trial

FARGO, ND — A jury has been seated for a second defendant’s trial in the slaying of a North Dakota woman who died when her baby was cut from her womb.
William Hoehn is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn has admitted helping cover up Greywind’s death, but says he didn’t know of his girlfriend’s plan to kill Greywind.
That girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty earlier to cutting Greywind to get her baby. Crews may testify at Hoehn’s trial.
The 14-member jury chosen Tuesday includes two alternates; the makeup is eight women and six men.
Opening statements are scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
