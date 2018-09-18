North Dakota Sending Medical Teams To Hurricane Relief

Each team has 28 registered nurses, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
Joe Radske,

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota’s Health Department is sending two medical response teams to Raleigh, North Carolina, this week to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

North Carolina requested the specialized teams through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact , a mutual aid agreement among U.S. states and territories.

The teams are being sent through the Health Department’s Emergency Preparedness and Response section.

Section Chief Tim Wiedrich says North Carolina will reimburse North Dakota’s costs.

 

