Fergus Falls is a Finalist for Magazine’s Best Minnesota Town Contest

Many people think Fergus Falls is the best city in Minnesota and you can help make that a fact.
Fergus Falls is a top 10 finalist for Minnesota Monthly’s second annual Best Minnesota Town. The list includes Roseville, Little Falls, Eden Praire, New Ulm, St. Cloud, Northfield, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Wabasha.
The public vote makes up 25 percent of the scores and the remainder is from a panel of famous Minnesotans.
The winner and three finalists will be announced at Minnesota Monthly’s Best of Minnesota party on December fifth and get a write–up in the magazine, an ad campaign worth 50–thousand dollars and a party.
