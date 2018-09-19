FMWF Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Accomplishments Over the Past Year

State Senator Judy Lee of West Fargo was honored as this year's Legacy Leader

FARGO, N.D. — It’s more than just an annual meeting for the Chamber of Commerce; it’s also a celebration of all the organization has been able to accomplish.

The meeting recognizes events, public policy, and member’s highlights from the last fiscal year. There are also awards for people who’ve put many years of service into the chamber and community.

“We’ve had very significant growth in everything we’ve talked about, and it’s a very engaged business community, very engaged chamber. So I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the team we have working at the chamber,” Craig Whitney, president and CEO of Chamber, said.

He says one of the organization’s strengths is their member retention rate, which is higher than the national average.