Summit League Play Serves as Clean Slate for NDSU Volleyball

The Bison are 2-9 overall heading into conference play

FARGO, N.D. — Preseason may not have gone as well as NDSU volleyball would have liked from a record standpoint, but the 2-9 Bison aren’t letting that stand in the way of the big picture… a Summit League Championship.

NDSU knew scheduling top-ranked opponents early in the year would best prepare them for their elite Summit League schedule. The squad opens up conference play this weekend and are using that as a clean slate.

“It was a challenging preseason I would say but it’s going to prepare us well going into conference this Friday,” outside hitter Allie Mauch said. “I mean I don’t think that our record from preseason really does us justice. I mean everybody is 0-0 going into the Summit League, so we’re really excited.”

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and it was going to be tough and it was going to challenge us in a lot of ways, but I think now they have a really good understanding of what it’s going to take,” head coach Jennifer Lopez said. “Yes, we may have had some losses, but we’ve also grown a lot and so now it’s just kind of putting that into play and being able to utilize our strengths and see some growth.”

NDSU will be put to the test on Friday. The Bison host South Dakota at 7:00 p.m. NDSU will then host Omaha on Sunday before heading to Grand Forks on Wednesday to play rival UND.