Early Voting Begins Today in Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. – It may be under seven weeks until Election Day, but early voting has started in Minnesota.

People can go to their county’s election office to cast their ballot.

In Clay County, people can vote ahead of the election at the Auditor’s office inside the Clay County Courthouse.

Absentee ballots can also be submitted through the mail, but must be received by their county before the primary.

