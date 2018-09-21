Play of the Week Nominees: September 21

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees showed some serious hustle on the defensive side of the ball. Both athletes picked off some passes, and now have a chance to pick up this week’s play of the week honor.

First up from Shanley football, the Central Cass Squirrels air it out and Deacon Andy Clark lays out to pick up the interception. Clark leaps up and makes the grab on the way down.

This play is good, but is it better than the play out of Moorhead football?

Spuds get a hand on the pass, but Wyatt Gunkel runs in to make the sliding snag. The tip, the hustle, the interception. It sure is impressive.

But which is better? That’s for you to decide.