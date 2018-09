Police Investigating Death After a Woman’s Body Was Found at the Rodeway Inn

FARGO, N.D. — Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found at the Rodeway Inn in Fargo.

Just after 11:15 this morning, the Fargo Police Department showed up to 2202 University Drive South.

They say there is no sign of foul play or obvious signs of trauma, but an autopsy is needed to find out how the woman died.