Police Searching For Suspect in Deadly South Fargo Shooting

FARGO, N.D. – Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in South Fargo.

Officers responded to a medical emergency call at an apartment at 2302 17th Street South around 11:30 Friday morning. The caller said a man shot himself, but the was not near him. Police say when they arrived, the man was dead.

Authorities began investigating the incident as a homicide and a gun was found at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Christopher B. Riley. He’s described as being 5’11” tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s believed to be driving a gray 2003 Dodge Ram pickup with a gray topper with Minnesota plates 400-NTE.

Police say it’s unknown if Riley is still in the Fargo-Moorhead area. If you know where he may be, call 911.

