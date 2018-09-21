Reservation Suspect Sentenced For Other Incidents

Charboneau was arrested last December following a chase with law officers through three counties.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A man accused of helping kill a woman on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation has been sentenced for unrelated gun assault and shooting incidents.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 24-year-old Dakota Charboneau will spend 60 years in federal prison for assaulting two men with the butt of a gun in October 2017, and for shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face with a shotgun in November 2017. She lost an eye.

He was convicted in June in the assault cause and pleaded guilty on Monday in the shooting.

Charboneau also faces murder and robbery conspiracy charges in the August 2016 death of 27-year-old Carla Yellowbird.

Authorities say Yellowbird was shot and killed while being robbed of drugs and money.