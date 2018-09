Round Table: Fighting Hawks Potato Bowl Preview

Idaho State leads the Big Sky and is ranked 19th in FCS with 308.5 yards allowed per game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota is hosting Idaho State in the Potato Bowl and Homecoming matchup this Saturday.

KVRR breaks down North Dakota’s chances.