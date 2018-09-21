Shots Fired During Argument in Naytahwaush

Austin Erickson,

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. – Police are searching for suspects after they say three men shot at each other during an argument Thursday night.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 2nd Avenue in Naytahwaush around 6:00.

Witnesses say two African American men and a Native American man were arguing on the street and began shooting. No one was hurt.

The Native American man ran and the African American men got into a tan Oldsmobile Alero with Minnesota plates AJF-120.

If you have any information, call the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office at 218-935-2255.

Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Moorhead Looking for Water Tower Artist
Minnesota Anglers Encouraged to Remove Ice Houses
Minnesota Lawmakers Work To Finalize Budget As Dea...
Grand Jury Convened in Damond Fatal Shooting Case

You Might Like

ND Game & Fish Making Three Bighorn Sheep Licenses Available

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making only three bighorn sheep hunting licenses available this year, as deadly bacterial pneumonia continues to impact the western Badlands population. Biologists counted 77 rams in a summer population…

Reservation Suspect Sentenced For Other Incidents

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A man accused of helping kill a woman on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation has been sentenced for unrelated gun assault and shooting incidents. The U.S. attorney's office says 24-year-old Dakota Charboneau will spend 60 years…