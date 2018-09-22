NDSU Football Romps Delaware 38-10 in Homecoming Game

The Bison defense only gave up three points.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State scored a touchdown on the game’s opening drive and got a pick-six by linebacker Jabril Cox on NDSU’s first defensive play of the game to jump-start a 38-10 victory over Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Quarterback Easton Stick accounted for 321 yards of total offense with four touchdowns for the No. 1-ranked Bison, who improved to 3-0 heading into next week’s Missouri Valley Football Conference opener against South Dakota State.

Stick was 17 of 26 passing for 280 yards and two TDs. He capped the nine-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 2-yard TD run and scored on a 12-yard run to make it 21-0 after Robbie Grimsley ended Delaware’s second drive with another interception.

Jaylaan Wimbush had NDSU’s third interception early in the second quarter, plus another that was negated by a penalty. Jaxon Brown had six tackles and Cox finished with five stops to lead the NDSU defense.

The Bison held Delaware to 152 yards of total offense while rolling up 527 yards on offense and averaging 7.6 yards per play.

Delaware went scoreless until the final five minutes of the game when Frank Raggo connected on a 33-yard field goal and Malcolm Brown returned a Bison fumble 92 yards for a touchdown.

Cox went 36 yards for his pick-six and became the first NDSU player with interception returns for touchdowns in back-to-back games since safety Del Gehrett did it in 1967 against South Dakota State and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Ten different Bison players caught passes led by Desmond Cain’s four catches for 89 yards and Darrius Shepherd’s four receptions for 77 yards. Running back Bruce Anderson caught an 18-yard TD pass and tight end Ben Ellefson scored on an 11-yard strike.

NDSU kicker Cam Pedersen converted five PAT kicks to run his school-record career total to 196 PATs made. He passed the mark of 191 set by Adam Keller from 2011 to 2014.

A sellout crowd of 18,883 was on hand for the annual homecoming game at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.