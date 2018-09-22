Volunteers Advocate for “Yes” Vote on Measure 3, Which Would Legalize Marijuana

They say states that have already legalized it are seeing benefits

FARGO, N.D. — When you head to the polls, you’ll see something on the ballot called Measure 3. It will legalize marijuana in the state of North Dakota, and advocates say that would help many families.

“I have several friends with chronic illnesses that will not be able to use medicinal marijuana, and that really upsets me,” Lacey Planteen, a volunteer with Legalize ND, said.

“We had an Afghanistan veteran out today who’s out for his fellow veterans, who are treating their PTSD with marijuana and under the current law are unable to use that safe effective treatment,” Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, said.

About a dozen volunteers went door to door to advocate for the Measure 3.

“We’ve talked to a bunch of people, we’re seeing a support rate of about 60–70 percent,” Dave Owen, chairman of Legalize ND, said.

They say the states that have legalized marijuana are experiencing lots of benefits.

“It generates tax revenue for the state that gets puts towards education, infrastructure… youth use has gone down now that it’s regulated. They’re simply not locking up responsible adults who are otherwise law-abiding citizens,” Altieri said.

“This isn’t a red or blue issue. This is an individual freedom issue, compassion towards families,” Owen said.

Justin Strekal, political director for NORML, says advocates want police to focus more on violent and property crimes.

“[Marijuana] by every measurable objective is safer than legal tobacco and alcohol,” he said.

Only people over the age of 21 would be able to use marijuana. The measure would not legalize driving under the influence and non–smoking areas would still apply.

Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which is against the legalization of marijuana, argues the industry is only looking for a profit and that it would harm families and communities.

The midterm election will be held on Nov. 6. Early voting will start in late October.