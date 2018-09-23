One of the Biggest Senate Races is in North Dakota: Hear From the Candidates About Major Topics

One of the biggest Senate races happening around the country is right here in North Dakota.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen sat down with Heidi Heitkamp and Kevin Cramer for one–on–one interviews to discuss some of the major topics and get answers to some controversial questions.

Six years ago Senator Heidi Heitkamp and Congressman Kevin Cramer were elected into office on the same day.

North Dakotans have a decision to make this November.

Let’s look at some of the bigger topics…first, trade and agriculture.

“This trade war is going to have devastating consequences on a lot of family farmers. It’s going to have devastating consequences potentially long term on our markets,” Heitkamp said.

Cramer says there is good news. He says a large percentage of soybeans is now going to the European Union.

“We’re continuing to look for more markets, the president continues to push to find more markets, hopefully NAFTA gets wrapped up either within days if not a couple of weeks and that of course will make a tremendous difference for our farmers,” Cramer said.

Democrat Heitkamp says regardless of being in a state that favors Republican President Donald Trump, she calls it the way she sees it.

“And say look Mr. President we have to have a different way of approaching the challenges that we have with china,” Heitkamp said.

Moving onto health care.

“I am a co–sponsor of a bill that would take all of the money in Obama Care and apply it to a free market system,” Cramer said.

Heitkamp feels there are problems that need fixing in the state.

“But throwing out the patient protections like pre–existing conditions and lifetime caps and taking kids off their parents health insurance isn’t the way to do it,” Heitkamp said.

Cramer says he’s committed to making sure pre–existing conditions are covered.

“The group that we’ve sort of dismissed in all of this are young healthy people which is what we need in the pool to bring costs down,” Cramer said.

Heitkamp, who currently holds the Senate seat, says senators need a specific focus.

“A thing that a senator needs to do is represent rural America and that means the farm bill has to be one of your priorities. Whether that’s rural education, rural health care, making sure we have broadband, all of the issues we know are absolutely critical to making our economy function,” Heitkamp said.

Both Cramer and Heitkamp are showing voters parts of their personal life through the campaign and on commercials.

Both candidates saying it’s important to know your senators and what North Dakota means to them.

“The people of North Dakota came through to me and how they prayed for me how they worked with me how they cheered me on and encouraged me and their like my family. North Dakota’s like my family,” Heitkamp said.

“I want people to know I’m a really person. I’m a real dad a real grandpa, I’m a husband first, I love the lord above all else and that my faith guides me, that my wife is a conscience, and that we are North Dakotans at the very root level,” Cramer said.

Heitkamp believes a senator needs to stand with the people of the state.

“Congressman Cramer has pretty much said I’m going to be with the president 100% of the time and II don’t think that’s the right formula for someone who is a senator from north Dakota. I think that we have to be with North Dakotans 100% of the time,” Heitkamp said.

Cramer is asking voters to compare and contrast.

“Take our records side by side. These are all things we’ve both voted on and voted differently on. You’ve known me and trusted me for six years, take a look at that record of accessibility, and the accomplishments and I like my chances,” Cramer said.

North Dakota voters have just over a month to think about who they would like to represent their state.

The election will be held on November 6th.