Vikings ‘aware of incident’ involving Everson Griffen

– The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed defensive end Everson Griffen was not at Sunday’s game for personal reasons.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” said Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman in a statement. “We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

According to police sources, Minneapolis police arrived at the Hotel Ivy Saturday night and Griffen was making vague threats about “shooting the place up.” No gun was implied. He seemed distraught to officers. Fox 9’s police sources say he was laying on the floor when officers arrived. He left in his Bentley.

He was arrested later after attempting a break-in at another Vikings player’s home. He is currently at a local hospital undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Griffen was already going to sit out Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to an injury, but later missed attending the game.