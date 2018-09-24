West Fargo School District Prepares for Referendum To Build A Middle & High School

Austin Erickson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Voters will decide if the West Fargo School District will go ahead with an $106.9 million dollar referendum to pay for a third high school and middle school.

The district says the cost for taxpayers would be almost $16 per year for a $100,000 home.

West Fargo and Sheyenne High Schools are expected to be over its combined capacity of 3,100 students in three years.

“Our growth is really the main reason behind this referendum. We’re growing by 400–600 students a year and as we are looking to the future, we really have to be preparing for a new middle and a new high school,” West Fargo Superintendent Beth Slette said.

All polling places, including the Harwood Community Center, Westside Elementary, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Horace Senior Cencer, Scheels Arena and Triumph West Church will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

