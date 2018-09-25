Great Plains Food Bank Survey Finds People Needing Meals

FARGO, N.D. – Great Plains Food Bank is working toward a solution for hunger in North Dakota by identifying just how many people need a meal.

The non-profit pooled together survey data from more than 500 people and 175 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

The survey asked clients 81 very personal questions.

Some of the surprising results show clients are making $12 an hour and 83% of them are living in permanent housing. 8% of clients, who are parents, said their children are going to bed hungry.

“I can guarantee you all of them cried because this is not something they wanted for their children. It wasn’t something that they wanted to admit, but they were proud to say I will go without before my children go without,” Ending Hunger 2.0 Director Melissa Sobolik said.

Great Plains is partnering with Sanford and Essentia. The hospitals will ask patients if they’re getting enough to eat and working with those in need to make sure their needs are being met.