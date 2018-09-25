Middle River, MN – Town of the Week 9-25-18

You Might Like
NDSU Students Look to Future at Agriculture and Business Career Expo
FARGO, N.D. -- Growing up in the rural city of Carrington, Alex Jarrett came to NDSU looking to make an impact in agriculture. "You grow up around it, everyone talks about it, everything is…
Crews Fighting House Fire near Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. - Firefighters are battling a house fire at 801 5th Street South in Moorhead. We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest online and on KVRR Local News from 7:00-9:00 AM.
Trump Jr. Talks Oil Industry, Economy at N.D. Petroleum Council Meeting
FARGO, N.D. -- President Trump was in town just a couple of weeks ago, and now his son is in Fargo to give a speech to the North Dakota Petroleum Council…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »