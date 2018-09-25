UPDATE: Moorhead House Fire Ruled Arson

UPDATE WEDNESDAY – Firefighters say fire ripping through an abandoned home in Moorhead Tuesday night has been ruled an arson.

The Moorhead Fire Department says the blaze was reported at 9:10 and was under control at 9:41. The department says the house was scheduled for demolition next month.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fire Marshal Chad Stangeland at 218-299-5433.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Relief from firefighters and neighbors in a neighborhood near Concordia College after an abandoned house burns without hurting anyone.

Moorhead Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9:00 Monday night on the corner of 5th Street South and 8th Avenue. Neighbors say that the house was vacant and was set to be demolished in a few weeks.

Firefighters say that the size of the house initially made it a challenge to battle the flames.

“It took several minutes because it was very cut up and it’s got four floors, so we had the initial knock down very quick but it will take an extensive overhaul,” Moorhead Fire Department Capt. Eric Berg said.

Berg says the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.