Police Reports Reveal Details of Deadly Fargo McDonald’s Shooting

1/2

2/2

FARGO (KFGO) – A possible extra-marital affair may have been the motive in the weekend shooting death of a 20-year-old man outside McDonald’s in downtown Fargo.

Police reports say 44-year-old Miguel Cooley shot Gabriel Perez several times when Perez was outside the restaurant. Surveillance video from the scene shows Perez sitting on the curb. The driver of an SUV drove up and shot Perez several times.

Police say an uncle of Perez found a note with a phone number and called the number. A woman, Cooley’s wife, said she felt responsible for the shooting and was threatening suicide. A detective also received information from a juvenile who said she overheard Cooley say, “I shot him.” Police believe Cooley was jealous over a relationship Perez had with his wife.

He was arrested Monday night at the home of a relative near Austin, Minnesota.