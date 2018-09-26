Fargo Cass Public Health Offers Free Naloxone Training

Everyone at the training got an emergency response kit with nasal spray

FARGO, N.D. — You don’t have to be part of the fire department or ambulance to help if you see someone overdose. Fargo Cass Public Health offered a free naloxone training to the public.

The class was completely full and even had a waiting list. Some people came because it relates to their work, but others wanted to be ready in case they come across someone overdosing.

“The reason I came, being a member of the community to have that knowledge in terms of just being prepared and knowledge of the community in a lot of different settings, not just my work,” James McKinstra, an attendee, said.

Training has been done at schools, with law enforcement, and some non–profits, but now Fargo Cass Public Health is offering it to the general public.

Even though the number has decreased now, officials say overdose deaths have tripled in North Dakota from 2013 to 2015.

“The spikes from overdose in our area, to me, I wasn’t aware of that,” McKinstra said.

“A lot of times I compare it to fire extinguisher type training. Where if you’ve used a fire extinguisher before, even in practice, you’re more likely to put out that small fire if you come upon it and see a fire extinguisher. It’s the same basic concept,” Melissa Markegard, community health educator for Fargo Cass Public Health, said.

She says opioid use has gone up ever since doctors started asking patients how much pain they’re in. Opioids work by depressing the brain receptor. Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, releases the opioid from the receptor.

There are three types of naloxone that people can use. One is injectable,and two are administered nasally. Everyone at the training received a nasal spray.

“As a community, anything we can do to save lives, to get people the help they need, is going to be beneficial,” McKinstra said.

“If you feel confident and know what to do, you could save a life,” Markegard said.

Fargo Cass Public Health says as long as they have grant money, they will do more trainings in the future.