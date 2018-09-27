William Hoehn Takes the Stand in His Own Defense

FARGO, N.D. – William Hoehn testifies in his own defense in his conspiracy to commit murder trial in the death of Savanna Greywind.

Hoehn describes coming home to his his ex-girlfriend Brooke Crews and Greywind in the bathroom of his apartment on August 19th, 2017. He says he didn’t see the incision Crews made to get her baby.

Crews has been sentenced to life in prison in Greywind’s death.

Hoehn described it as “Blood all over the floor, not like in the movies. It was watery.”

He also talked about his sex life with Crews saying she wanted to be tied up and have him be dominant and take control. Crews testified that Hoehn put a rope around Greywind’s neck in the bathroom and said “If she wasn’t dead before, she is now.”

