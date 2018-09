Man Arrested After Crashing Motorcycle in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A Dunseith, ND man has been arrested after crashing his motorcycle during a chase in Grand Forks Friday morning.

Officers tried to stop the motorcycle in the 2000 block of Demers Avenue around 12:30. Authorities say the driver fled until losing control of the bike in the 2300 block of Airport Drive.

20-year-old Holden Myers was apprehended and got minor injuries in the crash. He was wearing a helmet. He has been charged with fleeing, possession of a stolen 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driving under suspension and reckless endangerment.