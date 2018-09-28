MN Football: Hawley Handles Breckenridge, 56-27

You Might Like
NDDOT Prepares for Bison Game Drone Demonstration
FARGO--Drones can be used for both capturing moments and helping a community. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is setting its sights on the tailgating area of the NDSU-SDSU game, a visual line of…
Man Accused of Killing Father Arrested in Lindenwood Park a Week Later
FARGO, N.D. -- After being on the run for a week, Christopher Riley, who's accused of shooting his father, was arrested in Lindenwood Park. Police say Riley was found in the gray Dodge pickup…
Prosecution's Reaction: William Hoehn Found Not Guilty in Death of Savanna Greywind
FARGO, N.D. -- The jury in William Hoehn's trial comes back with a "not guilty" verdict. Hoehn was facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn took…
