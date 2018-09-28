MN Football: Hawley Handles Breckenridge, 56-27

DGF tops Park Rapids 14-12
Maria Santora,

HAWLEY, Minn. —Hawley football is riding a four-game winning streak with its 56-27 victory over Breckenridge on Friday.

The DGF rebels outlasted Park Rapids 14-12.

Categories: High School, KVRR Sports Extra, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

MN Prep Football Roundup: Spuds Pick up First Win ...
Wahpeton Man Sentenced in Breckenridge Shooting
MN Prep Football: DGF, Barnesville Advance in Sect...
Firefighters Battle Apartment Blaze in Breckenridg...

You Might Like

NDDOT Prepares for Bison Game Drone Demonstration

FARGO--Drones can be used for both capturing moments and helping a community. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is setting its sights on the tailgating area of the NDSU-SDSU game, a visual line of…