Turnovers Haunt Concordia in Loss to St. Thomas

St. Thomas shut out the Cobbers through the first three quarters

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For three straight seasons, Concordia football has finished third in the conference behind powerhouses St. John’s and St. Thomas.

The Tommies have won each of the last three conference championships, and the Cobbers haven’t had a win against the program since 2007.

Saturday’s revenge game also didn’t fare well for Concordia. The Cobbers were held scoreless through the first three quarters and went on to fall 46-7.

Head coach Terry Horan says turnovers early on hurt his team.

“We couldn’t get out of that hole,” Horan said. “As much as we tried we just couldn’t get out of the hole and things snowballed fast. I mean, that’s football. They’re a great football team but not 46-7 better than us. We dug ourselves too deep of a hole and it was too tough to get out of it. We got to forget this one fast, we got to learn from it and we got to be ready to go on Monday because Gustavus isn’t going to feel sorry for us and that’s where we go next and that’s not an easy place to play.”

The Cobbers face Gustavus Adolphus Saturday at 1 p.m.