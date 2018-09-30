18-Year-Old Found Dead Outside of 12-Story Building on Bemidji State Campus

BEMIDJI, Minn. — An investigation is underway after police say a young man was found dead after an apparent fall from a residence hall at Bemidji State University.

Officers were called around 12:30 this morning to a report of a person lying on the ground bleeding.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man outside of the 12-story building on campus.

They attempted to revive him but failed.

Bemidji police say the man was a visitor and not enrolled at Bemidji State.

His body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.