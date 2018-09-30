18-Year-Old Found Dead Outside of 12-Story Building on Bemidji State Campus

Kids Put On Dancing Shoes for NDSU Dance Team Clinic
FARGO, N.D. -- About seventy kids stepped into an NDSU dancer's shoes. The dance team spent all day sharing their jazz and hip hop routines with the kids as part of their kids clinic. They…
BEMIDJI, Minn. — An investigation is underway after police say a young man was found dead after an apparent fall from a residence hall at Bemidji State University.
Officers were called around 12:30 this morning to a report of a person lying on the ground bleeding.
When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man outside of the 12-story building on campus.
They attempted to revive him but failed.
Bemidji police say the man was a visitor and not enrolled at Bemidji State.
His body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.