18-Year-Old Found Dead Outside of 12-Story Building on Bemidji State Campus

An investigation is underway after police say a young man was found dead after an apparent fall from a residence hall at Bemidji State University
Jessie Cohen,

BEMIDJI, Minn. — An investigation is underway after police say a young man was found dead after an apparent fall from a residence hall at Bemidji State University.

Officers were called around 12:30 this morning to a report of a person lying on the ground bleeding.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man outside of the 12-story building on campus.

They attempted to revive him but failed.

Bemidji police say the man was a visitor and not enrolled at Bemidji State.

His body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Categories: Community, Crime, Health, Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Fargo Force Players Take a Break from the Ice, Fac...
New NDSU Student and Retail Complex Breaks Ground
Fargo Police Still Searching for Missing Pregnant ...
Day 5 of Hoehn Trial Tells Us How He Said He Moved...

You Might Like

Community Unites for Day of Kidney Disease Awareness

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo's Community Kidney Walk brings kidney disease patients, donors and their family and friends together for a day dedicated to awareness. Thirty million Americans have kidney disease but only 10 percent of…