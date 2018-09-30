College Volleyball: NDSU Downed By Denver in Summit League Match

Allie Mauch led the Bison with nine kills

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU ATHLETICS) Becca Latham collected a match-high 16 kills and hit .419, while Andrea Eddy had seven service aces as Denver defeated North Dakota State 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 27-29, 25-15) in a Summit League match played Sunday, Sept. 30, before 749 spectators at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU (3-13, 1-4 SL) is scheduled to hit the road for matches at Western Illinois on Friday, Oct. 5, and at Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Denver (14-1, 3-0 SL) had 16 service aces overall as Lydia Bartalo claimed five. The Pioneers had four players with double-figure kills and finished with a .280 hitting percentage. Taylor Joachim had 11 and hit .476, while Tina Boe and Katarina Marinkovic each added 10.

North Dakota State made things interesting, particularly in the third set, jumping out to a big lead and then trading blows with Denver before Alexis Bachmeier delivered back-to-back kills to secure the set win. Bachmeier collected seven kills and seven digs overall.

The Bison received a lift from players like Bella Lien , who had four kills and four blocks in the third set. Allie Mauch , Alex Erickson , Kalli Hegerle and Maggie Steffen also contributed in several ways. Lien finished with six kills and season-high seven blocks. NDSU held a 9-5 advantage in team blocks.

Mauch led the Bison with nine kills. Hegerle had 27 assists, four kills and three blocks. Abbi Klos had a team-high 11 digs to reach double-figures for the 11th time this season.

Macy Carrabine recorded a match-high 20 digs for Denver, while Ellie Anderson and Eddy combined for 51 assists. Boe added four blocks.