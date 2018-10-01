MSUM Invites Community to Take Part in Homecoming Week 2018

MOORHEAD–MSUM is making sure the entire community can take part in its homecoming week festivities.

Throughout the week, you are invited to participate in Dragons Give.

It’s a chance to donate non-perishable food items, toiletries, and old electronics to the Great Plains Food Bank and the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center.

Drop-off locations for donations are located across the entire campus.

“It’s so awesome to be a part of this,” Director of Alumni Relations at MSUM Gina Monson said. “It’s just energizing to be around the students and it’s more excitement than I’ve seen in quite a while of our students, just the Dragon pride that we have going on.”

