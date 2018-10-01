MSUM Invites Community to Take Part in Homecoming Week 2018

Throughout the week, you are invited to participate in Dragons Give
Maggie LaMere,

MOORHEAD–MSUM is making sure the entire community can take part in its homecoming week festivities.

Throughout the week, you are invited to participate in Dragons Give.

It’s a chance to donate non-perishable food items, toiletries, and old electronics to the Great Plains Food Bank and the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center.

Drop-off locations for donations are located across the entire campus.

“It’s so awesome to be a part of this,” Director of Alumni Relations at MSUM Gina Monson said. “It’s just energizing to be around the students and it’s more excitement than I’ve seen in quite a while of our students, just the Dragon pride that we have going on.”

Click on the link for MSUM’s full homecoming week schedule.

Categories: Community, Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams Excited for the Fu...
MBB: MSUM Wins Exhbition Game against Rival Concor...
Bobcat Employees Practice the “Doosan Way...
Dragon Women Win 14th Straight Game

You Might Like

Teen found dead at Bemidji State University

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KMSP) - Police in Bemidji, Minnesota are investigating after an 18-year-old was found lying on the ground early Sunday morning at Bemidji State University. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Bemidji State University's Tamarack Hall on a report of…