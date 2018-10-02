Prairie Roots Food Co-op Welcomes New General Manager

Trae Long relocated from Louisiana

FARGO, N.D. — Prairie Roots Food Co–op is under new leadership. Trae Long joins them as general manager.

He and his family relocated from Louisiana. He says he’s spent the day getting to know local producers and negotiating prices.

There was an open house reception with snacks from the co–op deli. This happened along with Owner Appreciation Day.

“We want to make this the neighborhood grocer that everyone is going to go to. This is going to the place for all the locals, especially downtown, it’s going to be the easy route,” Long said.

Prairie Roots is a community–owned place to shop, but you don’t have to be an owner to buy from them.