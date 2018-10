Twins Fire Paul Molitor As Manager

Minnesota finished the season with a 78-84 record after making the wild card round last season.

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins are moving in a different direction as they fired Paul Molitor on Tuesday.

Molitor was named the American League manager of the year in 2017 and finished with a 305-343 record in his four seasons as manager.