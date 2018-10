“Vision Zero” Results From Traffic Enforcement Crackdown

The extra patrols paid for with a state Transportation Department grant resulted in a total of 78 arrests or citations and 83 warnings.

FARGO, N.D. – A stepped up enforcement campaign on impaired drivers by Fargo police that began in July and continued through September resulted in 20 DUI arrests and 27 distracted driving citations.

21 drivers were cited for speeding and there were drug related arrests and for outstanding warrants.

The crackdown is part of “VISION ZERO”, the state’s primary traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing fatal and serious injury crashes by motor vehicles.