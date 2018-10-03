D-G-F Schools Reviewing Fire Drill Policy

In a joint statement from the school district, Dilworth Police and the Clay County Sheriff, they described what happened during a fire drill.

DILWORTH, MN — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools have made changes to their fire drill policy after an incident on Monday, October 1, 2018.

At the completion of the drill, students and staff reported a neighbor of the school was holding a firearm in her doorway while watching the drill.

Dilworth Police and the D-G-F school resource officer were called to assist in light of the potential threat.

Law enforcement went to the neighbor’s house and spoke to resident.

The Clay County Attorney’s office was called and at this time no charges have been filed.

Police Chief Ty Sharpe says it does not appear the woman will be charged. However, he says the incident stirred up angry comments and potential threats on Facebook and he’s now investigating to determine if criminal charges may result.

D-G-F Schools say they have made changes to their evacuation procedures to prevent any similar incidents.

We are seeking further comment from D-G-F Superintendent Bryan Thygeson.