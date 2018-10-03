Doug Goehring Applauds President Trump’s New Trade Deal

The deal still has to be ratified in the U.S., Mexico and Canada

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he supports President Trump’s updated trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

A few things he applauds within the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement includes establishing comprehensive standards for agricultural biotechnology and Canada’s deal to cut back on some of their dairy market protections in place.

On Monday, the president said the deal will help bring jobs and cash into the U.S. and will be fair for every country involved.

Goehring says that is one of the most important aspects of the deal.

“We’ve got to have fair trade, not just free trade because in many cases, there were many pieces and bits that were left where they could apply tariffs and they could gain the system. This is about eliminating that and saying you know what, we need to operate on the same level,” he said.

The deal is just a negotiation right now.

Each government still needs to ratify it.