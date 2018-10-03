NDSU Set to Face UNI’s Tough Defense in First Road Test

UNI shut out their last two opponents
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football has had the luxury of playing under the confines of the Fargodome lights the last four games. But that’s all about to change as the Bison hit the road for the first time this season to take on rival, Northern Iowa.

UNI is 2-2 to start the year, and these Panthers are known to pounce on opponents defensively. They’ve shut out their last two adversaries, including holding Hampton to just 143 total yards of offense.

Head coach Chris Klieman says that kind of dominance is the norm for this Panthers program, and expects that same effort this Saturday.

“They’re really good upfront,” said Klieman. “They’re always really good upfront. They play really physical, they get great knock back. They don’t read and react, they’re a penetrating defense, which results in a lot of negative plays for an offense and we have to eliminate the negative plays.”

NDSU kicks off against UNI Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

NDSU’s Urzendowski Established at Stick̵...
Bison Football Players Juggling FCS Playoffs and G...
NDSU FB Hoping for Faster Start against Rival SDSU
NDSU DT Tanguay Helping Menard through Injury

You Might Like

Doug Goehring Applauds President Trump's New Trade Deal

FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he supports President Trump's updated trade deal with Canada and Mexico. A few things he applauds within the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement includes establishing…

Three People Dead In Crash Near Thief River Falls

NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Facebook posts are mourning the loss of a mom and two kids who died after being ejected in a crash near Thief River Falls Wednesday afternoon. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says an adult…

Deal Reached To Reopen Ashby Farmers Cooperative Elevator

ASHBY, Minn. -- The elevator in Ashby is reopening under a deal with the Wheaton-Dumont Cooperative Elevator. Ashby Farmers Cooperative Elevator closed suddenly last month after an audit showed that the former general manager had stolen millions of dollars. Jerry Hennessy…