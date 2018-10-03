NDSU Set to Face UNI’s Tough Defense in First Road Test

UNI shut out their last two opponents

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football has had the luxury of playing under the confines of the Fargodome lights the last four games. But that’s all about to change as the Bison hit the road for the first time this season to take on rival, Northern Iowa.

UNI is 2-2 to start the year, and these Panthers are known to pounce on opponents defensively. They’ve shut out their last two adversaries, including holding Hampton to just 143 total yards of offense.

Head coach Chris Klieman says that kind of dominance is the norm for this Panthers program, and expects that same effort this Saturday.

“They’re really good upfront,” said Klieman. “They’re always really good upfront. They play really physical, they get great knock back. They don’t read and react, they’re a penetrating defense, which results in a lot of negative plays for an offense and we have to eliminate the negative plays.”

NDSU kicks off against UNI Saturday at 1:00 p.m.