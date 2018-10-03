Nursing Home in Twin Valley, Minn. to Close

They say staying open isn't financially viable

TWIN VALLEY, Minn. — Twin Valley Living Center, a nursing home, is set to close.

There was a community meeting at Twin Valley Community Center to discuss the situation. The center was packed with people who wanted to voice their concerns. The mayor and city council were also in attendance.

There has been talk of embezzlement and other misuse of money. In a letter read at the meeting, the Living Center says they have no comment on rumors of embezzlement. They say it’s just not financially viable to keep running the nursing home.

People have also asked about the center being sold, but in the letter, the center says with its finances, it’s too challenging.

Many people are upset about the home closing and say it’s a place their loved ones could get quality care.

“The quality of care is– you’ll hear testimonials– about how great the care is. It’s just a tragedy to not just the town of Twin Valley and the residents… and the staff– 58 people going to lose their jobs… the schools, the businesses… it’s a regional thing,” Mike Jacobson, whose mother lives in Twin Valley Living Center, said.

Some employees KVRR spoke with said they’ve barely had time to process the situation and figure out what’s next. They also mentioned the deep connection they’ve had to the people they’ve taken care of.

Everyone living in the nursing home will have to find a new place to live. The home says they will help everyone find a place to move to.