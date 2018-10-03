Sandy’s Donuts Sells Pink Donuts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WEST FARGO– They’re pink, sparkly, and the cause they stand for will have you feeling completely guilt-free.

Throughout the month of October, Sandy’s Donuts is selling Pretty in Pink donuts in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I had five employees that were all breast cancer survivors and they came to me about 4 years ago and said hey, let’s do something for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Sandy’s Donuts owner Mark Ostlund said.

“We thought it would just be a neat thing if Sandy’s Donuts could support us and our cause,” Sandy’s Donuts employee and breast cancer survivor Pat Buhr said.

Sandy’s is donating three dollars for every dozen Pretty in Pink donuts sold to the Edith Sanford Breast Center.

“Cancer is something that affects everybody in some way, so it is fun to be able to do something like that,” Ostlund said.

As a survivor and a Sandy’s employee for the past eight years, Buhr is grateful for the support from her Sandy’s team.

“There is such good reception for it,” Buhr said. “People always come in, oh breast cancer, oh give me a dozen or I’ll take a couple.”

Even after beating this disease twice, she still looks forward to the month of October each year for this very reason.

“Just seeing the fundraising out there, just that it’s not forgotten,” Buhr said. “It’s not something pushed by the waist side.”

Sandy’s will be selling its Pretty in Pink donuts through the entire month of October.