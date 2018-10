Three People Dead In Crash Near Thief River Falls

NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – Facebook posts are mourning the loss of a mom and two kids who died after being ejected in a crash near Thief River Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says an adult and to juveniles were ejected from one of the vehicles and died at the scene. The driver from the other vehicle was not hurt.

The release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office did not give a location of the crash. The victims’ names have not been released.