College Soccer: Denver Scores Three Unanswered Goals to Top NDSU 3-2

Holly Enderle scored a pair of goals in the first half for NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU women’s soccer hosted Summit League preseason favorite, Denver on Thursday night. The Bison entered the contest 1-5-1 all-time against the Pioneers, with Denver winning both meetings last season.

The Bison couldn’t end that streak this time around, falling to the Pioneers 3-2 in overtime.

NDSU led 2-0 at the half after Holly Enderle notched a pair of goals. The Pioneers, though, scored three unanswered goals to take the win.

The Bison travel north to take on North Dakota on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m.