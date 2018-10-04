College Soccer: Denver Scores Three Unanswered Goals to Top NDSU 3-2

Holly Enderle scored a pair of goals in the first half for NDSU
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU women’s soccer hosted Summit League preseason favorite, Denver on Thursday night. The Bison entered the contest 1-5-1 all-time against the Pioneers, with Denver winning both meetings last season.

The Bison couldn’t end that streak this time around, falling to the Pioneers 3-2 in overtime.

NDSU led 2-0 at the half after Holly Enderle notched a pair of goals. The Pioneers, though, scored three unanswered goals to take the win.

The Bison travel north to take on North Dakota on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Women’s Soccer: NDSU Upsets Top-Seeded SDSU ...
Bison Soccer Fall Late in Summit League Title Game
Red Fawn Fallis Will Not Be Released From Jail Bef...
Bison Women Look for Continued Success

You Might Like