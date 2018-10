Boys Soccer: Davies’ Draw with West Fargo Earns Eagles Top Seed at State

The Eagles and Packers tied 2-2

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Davies and West Fargo boys soccer entered Thursday’s matchup as the top two seeds in the Eastern Dakota Conference.

The Eagles took a 2-0 lead into halftime, but the Packers erased that deficit to force a draw in the contest, 2-2.

Davies clinched the No. 1 seed in the EDC for next week’s state tournament.