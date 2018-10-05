Golden Drive Homeless Kids Donates $4,000 to YouthWorks

The amount is the largest single donation made to YouthWorks by the Golden Drive's founder

FARGO, N.D. — After a successful fundraiser Saturday, Golden Drive Homeless Kids is sharing the love with its largest donation to YouthWorks.

Golden Drive founder Sue Baron presented a $4,000 check to the group that helps struggling kids across North Dakota.

The support from Golden Drive Homeless Kids has enabled YouthWorks to help more kids across the metro.

“Sue has been one of our greatest advocates throughout the last few years, and every year, she never fails to provide us with different needs. Anytime we need anything, we give Sue a call and she is there within days, and appreciate it so, so much,” said Megan Lundborg, the Street Outreach Coordinator for YouthWorks.

Baron also presented YouthWorks with birthday bags with items donated by several community partners, including Cass–Clay Creamery and Sanford Health.