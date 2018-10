Grand Forks Woman Dies in Crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A woman dies after a crash in Grand Forks Friday morning.

It happened in the 1300 block of 32nd Avenue South around 10:40.

Grand Forks Police say a 74-year-old Grand Forks woman was turning out of a parking lot when it was struck by a vehicle. First responders gave her CPR since she was not breathing.

The woman was taken to Altru Hospital where she died. Her name has not been released.