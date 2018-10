Play of the Week Nominees: October 5

Watch the nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week exphasize defense.

Davies goalkeeper Tommy Klein reacts quickly to make a save against West Fargo.

On the gridiron, Grand Forks Central’s Everett Peterson picked off a pass against Fargo South.

You can vote for the play of the week on the sports tab of our website and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.