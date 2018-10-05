Strong First Period Lifts Fargo Force to Season-Opening Win

The Force scored three goals in the first period to win 3-1.

FARGO, N.D. — Friday marked the first step in the Fargo Force’s attempt to defend their Clark Cup title.

In the season opener against Sioux Falls, the Force netted three goals in the first period to help them win 3-1.

Aaron Huglen was the first to light the lamp, midway through the period before Josh Nodler put Fargo up 2-0.

Then, with just three seconds left in the first, Ben Meyers scored on the power play.

The team continues its season-opening series with Sioux Falls Saturday at 7:05.