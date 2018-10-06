MSU-Moorhead Loses Homecoming Game

Number one team in state builds huge first half lead to down the Dragons at home

MOORHEAD, Minn. — (MSU-Moorhead Athletics) No. 1-ranked Minnesota State, Mankato built a 28-0 first-half lead and went on to defeat Minnesota State University Moorhead, 42-20 in the Dragons’ homecoming contest on Saturday at Scheels Field in Moorhead.

MSUM’s three-game winning streak ended with the loss, as the Dragons fell to 4-2 overall and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. MSU improved to 6-0.

Both teams had 17 first downs; MSU had a 374-290 edge in total offense. The Dragons had two turnovers.

Sinani was 16-of-36 for 212 yards passing, but was also sacked 10 times.

Sophomore Ty Jochim had 10 rushes for 71 yards and two scores. Sophomore Zach Simons had seven carries for 46 yards and a score.

Sophomore Jake Richter had eight catches for 86 yards while sophomore Grady Bresnahan had four catches for 50 yards.

Senior linebacker Michael Strand and Matt Schoh each had nine tackles while Deiondre Taylor had eight. Strand had two tackles for loss and a half-sack. Senior defensive lineman Jeff Stith had a sack while Hunter Sall had a half sack.

The Mavericks controlled the field position in the first quarter, scoring on drives of 44, 42 and 59 yards. MSUM’s offense went three-and-out twice and also fumbled, which led to the 59-yard touchdown pass.

“We dug such a hole at the start, and (Mankato) did a good job of taking advantage of that,” MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said. “They took advantage of our miscues which is what good teams do.”

Another Dragon fumble at their own 10-yard line set up a Mankato score in the second quarter to make it 28-0.

MSUM got on the board in the second, thanks to a 27-yard touchdown run from Jochim, and added another score when Simons rushed for 20 yards on a fourth down, making it 28-14.

“When we got down 28-0 we didn’t quit,” Laqua said. “There was no quit in our kids, and we battled it back to 28-14.”

MSU scored on a late touchdown with eight seconds left in the half which proved pivotal to make it 35-14.

A big kick return by Trevor Nissen made it 42-14 in the third; MSUM answered when Jochim scored from 15 yards out to make it 42-20. The Dragons were unable to get closer.

“We competed well throughout despite a poor start,” Laqua said.

MSUM is at Wayne State (Neb.) for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.