Former St. John’s Coach John Gagliardi Dies at 92

All-time winningest coach in college football history

COLLEGEVILLE, MN — Former St John’s Minnesota football coach, John Gagliardi has died at the age of 92. Gaglairdi is the all–time winningest football coach in college football history with 489 victories.

Concordia football coach Terry Horan took to twitter this morning to give his condolences saying quote: “On behalf of our entire program we are all deeply saddened to hear the news of John Gagliardi’s passing…So much respect for him and what he meant to college football @sjufootball our thoughts and prayers are with u and the entire Johnnie brotherhood! #rip #legend